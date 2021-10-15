Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITJTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.04. 5,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. Intrum AB has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $37.79.

Separately, UBS Group set a $30.21 price objective on shares of Intrum AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

