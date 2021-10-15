Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

INTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Intrusion stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

