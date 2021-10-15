Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 11.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 192,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,612,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,172,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Intuit by 74.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $543.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.62 and its 200-day moving average is $487.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.