Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $543.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

