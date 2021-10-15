Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $280.00 to $323.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.33 to $353.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $330.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $217.67 and a 1-year high of $362.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.