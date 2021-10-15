Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. 3,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.

