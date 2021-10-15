Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 544.3% in September

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 544.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.19 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.172 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after buying an additional 206,940 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.