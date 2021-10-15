Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 544.3% in September

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 544.3% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.19 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.172 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
