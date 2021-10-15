Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 508.9% in September

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 508.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 182,649 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $15,062,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $2,734,000.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.