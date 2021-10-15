Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 508.9% in September

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 508.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of DWAS stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.
