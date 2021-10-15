Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $14.09.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.