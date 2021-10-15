Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,233,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,684,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,765,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.