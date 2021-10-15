Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07.

