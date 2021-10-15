Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.33. 8,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $59.72.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHO. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.