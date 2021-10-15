Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.27

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.27 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 322.60 ($4.21). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 321.90 ($4.21), with a volume of 582,314 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.27.

In related news, insider Fani Titi bought 250,000 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

