Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) recently:
- 10/14/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$101.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 9/27/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$107.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00.
- 8/25/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$92.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$95.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$96.38.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.