Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN)

10/14/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$101.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/27/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$107.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00.

8/25/2021 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$92.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$95.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$71.66 and a one year high of C$96.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

