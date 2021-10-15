Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/15/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

9/30/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $69.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.03. 2,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.03. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $70,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,610 shares of company stock valued at $127,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

