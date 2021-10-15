Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 15th (CMPI, CPCAY, CTOS, DASTY, DAWN, DSGX, DVDCF, EDRY, ELEV, ESNT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 15th:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

