Investors Purchase High Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -632.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

