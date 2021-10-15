Investors Purchase High Volume of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,572 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical volume of 594 call options.

Shares of DXJ stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,714. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

