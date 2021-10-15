Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 3,208 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 631% compared to the typical volume of 439 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $91.98. 22,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

