Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 103.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

