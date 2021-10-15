iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $257.50

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.50 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 152.60 ($1.99). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.04), with a volume of 297,119 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £170.94 million and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.50.

In related news, insider Richard Masters purchased 2,700 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,455.45). Also, insider Scott Cunningham purchased 7,000 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

