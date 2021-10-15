IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.14

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.14 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 44.05 ($0.58). IQE shares last traded at GBX 45.15 ($0.59), with a volume of 892,309 shares.

IQE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised IQE to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.14. The stock has a market cap of £362.22 million and a P/E ratio of -451.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

