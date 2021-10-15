IQeon One Day Volume Tops $545,067.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00002811 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $545,067.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00215738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00094571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

