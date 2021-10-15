IRISnet (IRIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.87 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $127.90 million and $24.87 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00067789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00110883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,662.87 or 0.99930920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.57 or 0.06219163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002565 BTC.

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,042,711,245 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,053,063 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

