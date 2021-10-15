iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ISHG stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $85.79.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

