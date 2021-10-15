iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Decreased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family Management Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 936,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,416,000 after purchasing an additional 164,863 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. 1,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.