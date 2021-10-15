iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.89

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

