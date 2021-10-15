iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.74 and last traded at $54.76. Approximately 18,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 23,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.