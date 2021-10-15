iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. 566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.