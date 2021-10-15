iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

