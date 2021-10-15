iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.67 and last traded at $109.93. Approximately 6,184,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,382,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.56.

