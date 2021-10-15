iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 44.3% in September

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 423,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $100.35.

