iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $157.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.28 and a 1 year high of $163.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

