iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $197.72

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $197.72 and last traded at $197.33, with a volume of 940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

