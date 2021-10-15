Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 624,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares during the quarter. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition accounts for 0.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.39% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 1,427.9% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164,003 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $420,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $490,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISLE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 32,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

