Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) Short Interest Down 43.4% in September

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Isos Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. 272,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Isos Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Isos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Isos Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,916,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

