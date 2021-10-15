Istar Inc. Buys 13,265 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,915.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Istar Inc. bought 13,211 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.69 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.59.

On Monday, October 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,442 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $974,007.32.

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 124,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,363. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 59.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at $39,345,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

