Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 510.5% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY opened at $11.06 on Friday. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 46.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.