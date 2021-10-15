Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $10.00 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

