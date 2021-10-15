Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JAPAY opened at $10.00 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

