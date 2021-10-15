Jarvis+ Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00044501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00214855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

