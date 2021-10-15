JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in September

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $$14.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion are scheduled to split on Monday, November 1st. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, November 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 1st.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

