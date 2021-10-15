Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79,905 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 184,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

