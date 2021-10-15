Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 316,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $589,067. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.