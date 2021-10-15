Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Koninklijke DSM’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSMY. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $52.57 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $55.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

