Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on L’Air Liquide S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for L’Air Liquide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year.

AIQUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

