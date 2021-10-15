Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

UNFI opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.