Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 777 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.07. 31,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.80.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kadant by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.