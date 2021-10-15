Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.20

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

