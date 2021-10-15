JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $473.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In related news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $1,362,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in JOANN by 3,059.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

