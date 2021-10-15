Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) dropped 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 12,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,197,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

