John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE JHI opened at $18.61 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

