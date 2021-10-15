John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE JHI opened at $18.61 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.